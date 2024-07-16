"Big Brother" unveils new houseguests for season 26, premiering July 17
"Big Brother" announced Tuesday the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the "Big Brother" house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest.
The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the "Big Brother" Live Feeds.
This season's Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as "BB AI" takes over the "Big Brother" house.
The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer:
Name: Angela Murray
- Age: 50
- Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
- Current City: Syracuse, Utah
- Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Brooklyn Rivera
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Covington, Ga.
- Current City: Dallas
- Occupation: Business administrator
Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Bowie, Md.
- Occupation: Physical therapist
Name: Cedric Hodges
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.
- Current City: Boise, Idaho
- Occupation: Marine veteran
Name: Chelsie Baham
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
- Occupation: Nonprofit director
Name: Joseph Rodriguez
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
- Occupation: Video store clerk
Name: Kenney Kelley
- Age: 52
- Hometown: Boston
- Occupation: Former undercover cop
Name: Kimo Apaka
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
- Occupation: Mattress sales rep
Name: Leah Peters
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Pittsburgh
- Current City: Miami
- Occupation: VIP cocktail server
Name: Lisa Weintraub
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Celebrity chef
Name: Makensy Manbeck
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Houston
- Occupation: Construction project manager
Name: Matt Hardeman
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
- Current City: Roswell, Ga.
- Occupation: Tech sales rep
Name: Quinn Martin
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Lawton, Okla.
- Current City: Omaha, Neb.
- Occupation: Nurse recruiter
Name: Rubina Bernabe
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Event bartender
Name: T'kor Clottey
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Chicago via London
- Current City: Atlanta
- Occupation: Crochet business owner
Name: Tucker Des Lauriers
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Boston
- Current City: Brooklyn
- Occupation: Marketing and sales executive
"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. "Big Brother" is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.
*Only Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream "Big Brother" live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Click HERE for more details.
Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will also offer a dedicated category titled "Big Brother Live" on July 18, hosting five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live feeds. Click HERE for more details.