BetterTogether: Cindy Hsu joins Coffee with Vets as part of Paramount Veterans Network

NEW YORK -- CBS New York recently teamed up with the Paramount Veterans Network for our #BetterTogether community mission.

Cindy Hsu got a chance to meet several colleagues who are part of the veterans network, which helps veterans transition back into civilian life through mentoring, education and internships that often result in jobs at the company.

The veterans, along with other employees, wrote letters to local soldiers, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, who are currently serving in Kuwait.

