#BetterTogether: Cindy Hsu joins Coffee with Vets as part of Paramount Veterans Network

By Cindy Hsu

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS New York recently teamed up with the Paramount Veterans Network for our #BetterTogether community mission. 

Cindy Hsu got a chance to meet several colleagues who are part of the veterans network, which helps veterans transition back into civilian life through mentoring, education and internships that often result in jobs at the company. 

The veterans, along with other employees, wrote letters to local soldiers, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, who are currently serving in Kuwait. 

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Paramount Veterans Network. 

Cindy Hsu
Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 10:47 AM

