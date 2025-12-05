Son fatally stabbed parents at A&A Deli in Bethpage, N.Y., police say

A 30-year-old man is accused of murdering his parents in a gruesome crime at their Italian deli on Long Island.

Nassau County Police said they charged Vito Dambrosio, of Seaford, on Friday following the double fatal stabbing at A&A Italian Deli and Pizza in Bethpage.

According to police, Dambrosio killed his mother, 62-year-old Angela Pulisciano, and father, 70-year-old Antonio Dambrosio, during an altercation at the family deli on Hicksville Road near Boundary Avenue.

He drove to his family's business on Thursday morning and headed into a back room, where he stabbed his mother first before stabbing his father in the throat, investigators said.

Dambrosio was also involved in a separate incident on his way to the deli, police said.

"He slapped the buttocks of one of the female clerks in [a local] coffee shop. That was reported to 911. Shortly thereafter, driving right up to where the murders took place," Nassau County Police Det. Lt. George Darienzo said.

Dambrosio was set to be charged with 1st degree murder at his arraignment Friday in Hempstead.

Officials said he had an order of protection issued previously by a sibling, and he was wearing an ankle monitor when police took him into custody.

He was hospitalized for several injuries after his arrest, according to officials.