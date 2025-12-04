2 dead in stabbing at Italian deli in Bethpage, N.Y.

Two people were killed in a stabbing in Bethpage on Long Island, Nassau County police said.

It happened at the A&A Italian Deli and Pizza on Hicksville Road near Boundary Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Ambulances and police vehicles swarmed to the scene in response. Patrons and friends hugged emotional family members of the establishment. It's a beloved spot where families have gathered for 30 years.

Police on the scene of a double stabbing at a deli in Bethpage, Long Island on Dec. 4, 2025. CBS News New York

Police say they have a male suspect in custody, and are expected to reveal more information in a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses described a harrowing scene.

"He walked out and he said 'I stabbed my parents,'" witness Joe Boros said. "Nonchalantly walked out ... I just don't understand."

"They were absolutely wonderful. The entire community knows this deli. Everyone, you can ask anyone in the community, they all love the family. Just kind, funny, good, old fashioned Italian family. Everyone loved going in there. The food was great. It's heartbreaking," resident Alicia Garbanero said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.