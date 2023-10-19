Bergen County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center pleading for help as more and more animals are abandoned

New Jersey animal shelter pleading for help as more animals are abandoned

New Jersey animal shelter pleading for help as more animals are abandoned

TETERBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey animal shelter is putting out a plea for help Thursday as more and more animals are being abandoned.

The Bergen County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is almost completely full, and more cats and dogs are coming in every day.

Dalia, a pit mix, currently calls the shelter home. She's loving, playful and ready to move out.

"I love to get the dogs out of their kennels and play with them. I know that's the part of their day that they're waiting for the most," said volunteer Stephanie Fox, who spends a few hours at the shelter every week so dogs like Dalia can stretch their legs.

The shelter can hold about 100 dogs and 350 cats. Lately, it's been close to maxing out daily.

"We're still very, very packed and very overwhelmed," said Bob Bergamini, who works at the shelter.

As fast as animals are adopted, they're being surrendered at an even greater clip.

"Some of it must be post-COVID, where people now can't handle what they took on during COVID. But I think the economic piece of it is a big part of it," said Bergamini.

Shelter staff turned to social media to get the word out.

"Please have a pet. They will give you joy, love and companionship. And that's the best medicine anybody could ever have," said Bergen County Commissioner Joan Voss, an animal lover.

It's a no-kill shelter. So the animals are safe, but beds are in short supply.

If you're interested in adopting, click here to fill out an application on the shelter's website.