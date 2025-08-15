13-year-old dies after being pulled from water at Jersey Shore beach

A teenager died Friday evening after being pulled from the water at a Jersey Shore beach.

Multiple people called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. to report a swimmer in distress off the Eighth Avenue beach in Belmar, police said. According to the Belmar Beach website, lifeguards are on duty until 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said one person was out of the water, but a 13-year-old was still missing.

Crews searched the water for nearly an hour, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said crews found the 13-year-old in the water off the Seventh Avenue beach. The teenager was unresponsive.

Belmar lifeguards, emergency responders and paramedics all performed life-saving efforts, police said.

The 13-year-old was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

The Belmar Police Department is investigating.

