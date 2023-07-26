Watch CBS News
Local News

Dangerous heat in the forecast the next few days: Tips to stay safe

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

Beat the Heat: Temperatures expected to soar today
Beat the Heat: Temperatures expected to soar today 01:30

VERONA, N.J. -- It will be a fight to beat the heat Wednesday, as the weather makes for some dangerous conditions.

Scorching temperatures are in the forecast the next few days. 

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado is live in Verona, New Jersey with tips to stay safe.

CBS News New York Live

The hottest day ever in New Jersey was recorded back on July 10, 1936 when it was 110 degrees. Temperatures aren't expected to soar that high, but it's still going to be extremely hot.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated, avoid high energy activities during peak sun, and remember to check on family members and elderly neighbors.

Listen to your body and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Beat the Heat

Stick with CBS New York for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

Zinnia Maldonado
Moldonado-2022.jpg

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 5:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.