Dangerous heat in the forecast the next few days: Tips to stay safe

VERONA, N.J. -- It will be a fight to beat the heat Wednesday, as the weather makes for some dangerous conditions.

Scorching temperatures are in the forecast the next few days.

The hottest day ever in New Jersey was recorded back on July 10, 1936 when it was 110 degrees. Temperatures aren't expected to soar that high, but it's still going to be extremely hot.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated, avoid high energy activities during peak sun, and remember to check on family members and elderly neighbors.

Listen to your body and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Beat the Heat

