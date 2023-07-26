First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to soar, along with air quality alerts

Alerts:

Yellow Alert Thursday due to dangerous heat (feels like 95-104) and an iso'd strong t'storm late.

Red Alert Friday due to dangerous heat (feels like 95-104+).

Advisories:

Air Quality Alert Wednesday for NYC, much of northern NJ and the lower Hudson Valley due to unhealthy levels of ground level ozone.

Heat Advisory Thursday & Friday for much of the area due to feels like temps of 95-104.

Excessive Heat Watch Thursday & Friday for parts of northeast and central NJ due to possible feels like temps of 95-104+.

Forecast: Today will be hazy, hot and humid with highs around 90. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. As for tomorrow, it will be hazy, hot and humid with an isolated strong thunderstorm late. These storms will be capable of producing locally damaging winds and even some hail. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 95-104.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be hazy, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temps of 95-104+. Saturday will remain hot and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely. Highs that day will be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s. As for Sunday, it will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 80s.