Tires on over a dozen vehicles slashed along Jersey City street

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- More than a dozen car owners in Jersey City woke up Tuesday to find the tires on their cars slashed or punctured.

All the vehicles were parked on Bayside Terrace, which is a dead-end street.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened sometime overnight or early Tuesday morning.

"Every car from this all the way down to the corner has two tires slashed," a neighbor said. "We have people have to get their cars towed. It's unnecessary for people to come down here and slash too many tires, and this is a whole block."

Police do not know whether one person or a group of vandals is responsible for the costly damage.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 8:52 PM

