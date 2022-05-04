Tires on over a dozen vehicles slashed along Jersey City street

Tires slashed on more than a dozen cars in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- More than a dozen car owners in Jersey City woke up Tuesday to find the tires on their cars slashed or punctured.

All the vehicles were parked on Bayside Terrace, which is a dead-end street.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened sometime overnight or early Tuesday morning.

"Every car from this all the way down to the corner has two tires slashed," a neighbor said. "We have people have to get their cars towed. It's unnecessary for people to come down here and slash too many tires, and this is a whole block."

Police do not know whether one person or a group of vandals is responsible for the costly damage.