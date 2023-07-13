Police-involved shooting in Bayonne Burger King parking lot under investigation

Few details after police-involved shooting in Bayonne

BAYONNE, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting in a New Jersey Burger King the parking lot is under investigation.

It happened during the morning commute Thursday outside the Burger King on Broadway near West 53rd Street in Bayonne.

Officials did not immediately say if anyone was hurt or in custody, how many officers were involved, or what happened in the moments before the shooting.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Due to Police Activity, Broadway between 53rd & 55th Street, and associated side streets, is CLOSED.... Posted by Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Witnesses told CBS New York the suspect didn't pay for gas and was fleeing officers when he crashed into a police cruiser.

"He was driving a Honda Accord. He basically didn't pay and he just took off. So at that instance, we just called the cops," said Gabe Escobar, an attendant at the Quick Stop.

"He tried to run away. So he reversed back, he hit the police car, front bumper fell off, and then they started to stop him," a worker at the Burger King said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.