Bayonne riding high after winning its first Little League World Series game

Bayonne is still riding the high from Wednesday night's Little League World Series game, where the boys beat Massachusetts 2-1.

They're set to play again Friday night at 7 p.m.

It was a home run that ended last night's game. For the boys from Bayonne, New Jersey, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, it was pure adrenaline.

"It came to the, over the fence and I was like, 'We just won our first Little League World Series game,'" pitcher and centerfielder Chase Klimklowski said.

"I can't describe it. It was like, joy," outfielder Joey Dwyer said.

They're surely making their hometown proud.

"My daughters played, my stepchildren played, and no team's ever got that far, so it's really exciting here," said Bayonne resident Liz Rovatsos.

The Bayonne team is making its historic first run at the Little League World Series in its 75-year little league history. So why this year?

"Most of our kids on our team have been together since 8U, 11U, 12U, and we're all friends on this team so we have good chemistry," Klimklowski said.

Fans piled in by the busload this week to watch their boys play nearly four hours away and organized watch parties.

"I'm just grateful, and I thank everybody who just watched us through the TV or in person," first baseman Leandro Anaya said.

Thursday, the team spent some time in batting cages as they prepare for their next game.

"Keep going. Take it to the end - and do not forget to have fun," Bayonne resident Hazel Norris said.

"I'm proud of my brother," Ella Klimklowski said.