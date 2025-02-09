1 killed when fire breaks out in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn overnight, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- A fire in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn turned deadly overnight, and the FDNY says parked cars were blocking two of the closest hydrants.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the third floor of a four-story building on 80th Street between Fifth and Six avenues. It took about an hour to get the flames under control.

Three people were rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, and fire officials later said one person died of their injuries. Two others were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the victim's name has not been released.

"Seconds count in an emergency"

The FDNY shared a message on social media, reading in part, "parked cars blocked the two closest fire hydrants as firefighters responded to a fire at about 3:45 a.m. The fire turned fatal."

"Seconds count in an emergency. Keeping fire hydrants unobstructed helps firefighters respond quickly," the message continued.

The post also included two photos showing the vehicles that were parked by the hydrants. One appeared to be covered in snow, with the words "Get Off Hydrant" written on it.

At this point, it's unclear if or how the vehicles impacted the department's response.

It is illegal to park within 15 feet on either side of a hydrant in New York City, and tickets cost $115. Officials ask residents to call 311 to report any blocked or improperly opened hydrants.

Another heads up for drivers, alternate side parking rules will be suspended Monday for snow removal operations.