A new bank fraud scheme is targeting Long Island seniors. Here's what to know.

A new banking scheme is targeting senior citizens in New York, police on Long Island say.

Suffolk County police and multiple banks are warning the public about alerts asking for pin numbers coming from made-up, and sometimes spoofed, bank fraud hotlines.

"They're using AI-generated voice phone calls"

Criminals claiming to represent multiple banks are making phone calls telling customers they need new pin numbers and cards, investigators said.

"Your bank account is under attack. Your cards don't work. We'll pick them up," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. "And guess what? Then they go to the machine and steal their money."

Surveillance photos from Bohemia and Garden City show some of the alleged ringleaders, who experts said are targeting elderly and vulnerable victims. They're not just stealing their money, they taking away their trust and dignity, experts said.

"They're always trying to stay a step ahead. They're using AI-generated voice phone calls," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "They can spoof phone numbers."

Woman targeted says she learned her lesson

A grandmother from Long Island said she learned her lesson after being targeted in multiple other schemes. She did not want to be identified in this story out of fear of retribution.

"Tried to get into my bank account because he said there was some fraudulent activity ... It was a QR code," she said. "The scams come over the phone, too. You know, 'Hi grandma!' ... It came up PSEG, so of course I answered it. And it was, they were trying to get information from me, and I just said goodbye."

Criminals almost took a sizable chunk from her bank account in an elaborate gift card scheme last year, according to police.

"When you are prompted to give information, hang up," Suffolk County Chief of Detectives William Doherty said.

The last time a fake call came in, the woman notified police and her bank, then told the person on the other end, "I'm sorry ... you can go on to your next scam."