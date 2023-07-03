Video shows people running during Baltimore mass shooting that left two dead and 28 wounded

Shocking surveillance video shows dozens running during Baltimore mass shooting Shocking surveillance video shows dozens running during Baltimore mass shooting 02:32

CBS Baltimore obtained video showing people running as a mass shooting unfolded in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday, the station's Alexus Davila, Kelsey Kushner and Adam Thompson report.

Police said they were searching for at least two suspects who opened fire on a group of people at an unpermitted neighborhood block party.

Police said two people were killed and 28 wounded, nine critically. They identified the two whose lives were taken as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 13 to 32. Fifteen minors were among them.

Metro Crime Stoppers has offered an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We located one female adult deceased on the scene, nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region."

Police said Gonzales died at the scene and Fagbemi at a local hospital.

The nine critically wounded victims were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers, according to hospital officials. All others were treated and released.

🚨New surveillance video shows dozens of people running through the street in Brooklyn, Maryland. The neighbor who gave me this video says he saw people shooting at each other outside his front door. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vD5u97stly — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 3, 2023

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene early Sunday morning.

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we're going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city," said Scott.

Tweets posted in the shooting's aftermath revealed continuing police discontent.

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said the Southern District was "working short-handed as usual" during the shooting.

"@BaltimorePolice used to have 20+ cops on every patrol shift," the FOP tweeted. "Now there are sometimes half that number. BPD is 700 cops short and more are leaving weekly thanks to the non-action of ex-PC Harrison. @MayorBMScott, do you think these are acceptable numbers? We need a retention and recruitment plan now."

Baltimore's FOP said seven officers were patrolling the Southern District at the time of the mass shooting.

"Ten years ago there would have been 20 from the shift," the FOP continued. "The legacy of ex-PC Harrison is that 400 more cops left during his tenure than were hired. @MayorBMScott, this is unacceptable. You need to create a retention & recruitment plan NOW. FOP3 has offered suggestions."

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said the community is "marginalized" with high unemployment and crime rates.

"We have some of the highest unemployment rates, we have some of the most violent crimes down here in Brooklyn property," Porter said. "In Brooklyn Homes, we have some of the highest crime."

This is the aftermath of where the block party was when shots were fired. People are trying to sweep up the debris like cups and paper. However, you can see caution tape is still blocking this area @wjz pic.twitter.com/YYaGPkw0SC — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 2, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said, "We saw yet another mass shooting strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly. My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss."

"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation. The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night."

"We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist."

