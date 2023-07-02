Baltimore mayor has message for mass shooting suspect as City sets up mobilized resources: 'We will find you'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott came to the crime scene early Sunday on Gretna Court in the Brooklyn community.

He looked around and then spoke to the media about what had just taken place moments earlier at a block party where an 18-year-old female was fatally shot, along with a 20-year-old man.

The mass shooting injured at least 28 more people in one of Baltimore's largest shootings.

This shooting took the lives of two young people and injured several more.

Officials at the University of Maryland Medical Center said at least four were taken to the pediatric emergency room.

Please see my joint statement with the @BaltimorePolice and @BaltimoreMONSE regarding this morning’s mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable. pic.twitter.com/QXT61YKkvp — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 2, 2023

Still, police say they are reviewing some video but no suspect information has been announced.

Mayor Scott had a message for the perpetrators.

"This was a reckless, careless act that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Mayor Scott said. "I want those responsible to hear me and hear me clearly, we will not stop until we find you, and we will find you."

The Brooklyn community and Baltimore leaders are reeling after this violent shooting.

Police said several other victims remain in critical condition, while residents of the Brooklyn community are on edge.

"Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take, that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted," Mayor Scott said to the shooter. "We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives."

Mayor Scott said the Mayor's Officer of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, police department and other city resources will be in the Brooklyn community providing support for the residents.

Mobilized resources will be at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center, in the 4100 block of 10th Street, for those impacted by the shooting.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," Mayor Scott said. "It, again, highlights the impact and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them, and the need for accountability on each and every level when you are talking about guns and gun violence."

As we work towards helping our community heal and recover from this morning’s mass shooting, we have mobilized resources at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center, located at 4140 10th St. for those affected by this tragic event. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 2, 2023

Mayor Scott is asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

"We are asking that anyone who knows anything about this mass shooting to come forward with any piece of information," Mayor Scott said. "Treat this as if it were your family, how you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood."