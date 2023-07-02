State, City leaders respond to Baltimore mass shooting that killed two, injured dozens

BALTIMORE - An early Sunday morning mass shooting left two dead and 28 injured during a block party in South Baltimore's Brooklyn community.

Police said at least three others are in critical condition and four were taken to the pediatric emergency room at the University of Maryland Medical System.

One of the largest mass shootings in Baltimore history has residents in that neighborhood rattled.

So far, there is no suspect information.

State and Baltimore City leaders reacted to a violent crime that has crippled the community.

"This community should also know that they have our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction."

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson offered state support for those impacted by this deadly shooting.

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and our entire community as we seek to learn more this morning, Ferguson said. "No matter what, the State can and must do whatever possible in partnership with the City of Baltimore to help solve the underlying root causes of the gun violence epidemic in our community."

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"My thoughts are with the victims of last night's mass shooting in Brooklyn and their families," Conway said. "To target those celebrating on a holiday weekend is especially outrageous. I urge anyone with information to come forward now so the responsible party or parties can be apprehended."

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said on social media that the "senseless cycle of gun violence" must end.