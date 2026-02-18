Video shows injured bald eagle rescued by NYPD officers on the Hudson River

Police jumped into action to save an injured bald eagle that was stranded on a piece of floating ice in the Hudson River.

Officers spotted the bird while on patrol at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the George Washington Bridge. The animal is heard calling out on body camera footage. One of the officers said its claw was bloody.

The bird barely moved while police used an animal control pole to help bring it onto the boat. Officers scooped the eagle up using a plastic sheet, wrapped it in a blanket and put it into a cage.

The eagle was handed over to the animal sanctuary Raptor Trust for treatment and rehab, according to officials.

Raptor Trust officials said the bird is a senior and is currently in intensive care.

Where to see bald eagles in New York

Bald eagles are a frequent site on the Hudson River, with many being spotted on the stretch in Westchester County. They visit the area this time every year, and nature lovers and photographers love to catch a glimpse.

The birds fly south to the lower Hudson Valley for open water fishing as rivers, lakes and reservoirs further north are frozen solid.

Wintering eagles start arriving in December, with numbers peaking in January and February, according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

Other popular viewing spots include the Upper Delaware River watershed and parts of the St. Lawrence River.