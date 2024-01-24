Watch CBS News
Local News

Bald eagle released after recovering from being hit by truck on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bald eagle rescued off busy Long Island roadway has been released
Bald eagle rescued off busy Long Island roadway has been released 00:36

CORAM, N.Y. -- A bald eagle rescued off a busy road on Long Island has been released.

The 9-pound bird was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown on Jan. 18.

Wildlife experts say he was hit by a truck's side mirror and sat helplessly on the median of Route 112 in Coram.

The 5-year-old eagle, which they named Liberty, has been healing.

Initially, experts thought his pupil was damaged, but veterinarians determined his eye injury was not preventing him from flying and hunting.

He was released back into the wild Wednesday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 7:59 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.