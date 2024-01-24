Bald eagle released after recovering from being hit by truck on Long Island

Bald eagle rescued off busy Long Island roadway has been released

Bald eagle rescued off busy Long Island roadway has been released

CORAM, N.Y. -- A bald eagle rescued off a busy road on Long Island has been released.

The 9-pound bird was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown on Jan. 18.

Wildlife experts say he was hit by a truck's side mirror and sat helplessly on the median of Route 112 in Coram.

The 5-year-old eagle, which they named Liberty, has been healing.

Initially, experts thought his pupil was damaged, but veterinarians determined his eye injury was not preventing him from flying and hunting.

He was released back into the wild Wednesday.