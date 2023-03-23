Watch CBS News
"Bad Cinderella" cast offers heartfelt message for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber

NEW YORK -- The cast of Broadway's "Bad Cinderella" offered a heartfelt message for the show's legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber after Wednesday night's performance.

They celebrated Webber's 75th birthday with singing and a 5-foot-tall birthday cake.

Webber was not at the performance; he announced last week he'd have to miss previews and opening night of "Bad Cinderella" because his son is critically ill.

He tweeted Thursday, "I just want to say a huge thank you for the outpouring of support for my son Nick. And masses of luck to my other family 'Bad Cinderella' over in New York for their opening night tonight."

