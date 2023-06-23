Mom arrested after allegedly abandoning infant outside Bronx nail salon

NEW YORK -- Police say an infant was found abandoned in a stroller outside a nail salon in the Bronx on Friday, and now a mother is facing charges.

The 4-month-old baby girl was found around 6 a.m. in the Pelham Gardens section on Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road.

Witnesses say the 41-year-old woman left the child and walked away.

The baby was not injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The mother was later arrested and charged with abandonment.

In a statement, Bronx City Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez said, "In moments like this, we must ensure we prioritize the need for critical maternal and mental health services. It is my hope that those involved receive support services to ensure this does not happen again."