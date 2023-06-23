Watch CBS News
Local News

Mom arrested after allegedly abandoning infant outside Bronx nail salon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Baby found abandoned in stroller on Bronx street
Baby found abandoned in stroller on Bronx street 00:40

NEW YORK -- Police say an infant was found abandoned in a stroller outside a nail salon in the Bronx on Friday, and now a mother is facing charges.

The 4-month-old baby girl was found around 6 a.m. in the Pelham Gardens section on Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road.

Witnesses say the 41-year-old woman left the child and walked away.

The baby was not injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The mother was later arrested and charged with abandonment.

In a statement, Bronx City Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez said, "In moments like this, we must ensure we prioritize the need for critical maternal and mental health services. It is my hope that those involved receive support services to ensure this does not happen again."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.