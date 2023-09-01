Watch CBS News
Rally held protesting plan to house asylum seekers at Atlantic City airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally held against plans for asylum seeker shelter in Atlantic City
Rally held against plans for asylum seeker shelter in Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A rally was held Friday opposing a plan to use Atlantic City International Airport as a shelter for asylum seekers.

The airport is one of 11 federally owned sites the Department of Homeland Security recommended to use as a shelter.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levison is concerned, however, about safety at the airport.

"Our very way of life is being threatened right now, and I don't want anybody to think we don't have compassion, we most certainly do, but this is a problem that we can't solve," he said.

Stewart International Airport, about two hours north of New York City, is also being considered as another possible shelter site for asylum seekers.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

