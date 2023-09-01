Rally held protesting plan to house asylum seekers at Atlantic City airport
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A rally was held Friday opposing a plan to use Atlantic City International Airport as a shelter for asylum seekers.
The airport is one of 11 federally owned sites the Department of Homeland Security recommended to use as a shelter.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levison is concerned, however, about safety at the airport.
"Our very way of life is being threatened right now, and I don't want anybody to think we don't have compassion, we most certainly do, but this is a problem that we can't solve," he said.
Stewart International Airport, about two hours north of New York City, is also being considered as another possible shelter site for asylum seekers.
