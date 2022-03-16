Gatherings held across nation to mark 1-year anniversary of mass shooting at Atlanta spas

New Yorkers mark one year since deadly mass shooting in Atlanta

NEW YORK -- There were gatherings across the nation Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Atlanta.

All of the victims were of Asian descent. It compelled more people here in New York City to join the movement to fight back and end the violence and murder.

Desperate calls to stop Asian hate intensified after, on March 16, 2021, a gunman opened fire at three separate spas in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six Asian women.

"He was so deliberate in his desire to kill Asian women that he drove 27 miles between the spas to ensure he would hit his targets. Because of this, America was finally shocked awake to the reality of anti-Asian hate," California Rep. Judy Chu said.

The somber anniversary was marked in front of the nation's Capitol on Wednesday, led by members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison for four of the deaths.

Raging on is the movement to gain awareness and spark change with a nighttime rally in Times Square on Wednesday.

It calls attention to an alarming year-after-year rise in hate Incidents against Asian Americans with close to 1,100 reports since March 2020 and more than 60% of them reported by women.

"I've been called names and, you know, been spat at," said Mary Wang, with the group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway.

She's also an educator at Church of Grace to Fujianese. She says the Atlanta shootings made her more of an activist.

Since then, hate crimes have multiplied, with a recent case Friday in Yonkers, where police said a woman of Asian descent was punched more than 125 times by a man calling her an anti-Asian slur.

Wang is not surprised to see some of her neighbors lining up to get items for fighting back, including donated pepper spray.

"Everybody's struggling, struggling with fear," she said. "Because of what's happening, I feel like I need to speak up."

Educating people, boosting law enforcement efforts and getting all hate crimes properly reported and handled are crucial next steps, activists say.

"We have to recognize that history, that it continues today and that's really the only way forward," said Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese of Affirmative Action.

Gatherings like the one planned for Times Square are also happening in Houston, Detroit and San Francisco.