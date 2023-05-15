Some parents refuse to drop off kids at P.S. 188 in Brooklyn while gym is being used to shelter asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City is turning to public schools for space to house asylum seekers.

P.S. 188, an elementary school in Coney Island, Brooklyn, is already in use and sources told CBS2 asylum seekers are headed to two more in the borough.

"I'm taking them home," said an angry parent, one of many who refused to drop off their kids at P.S. 188 on Monday.

Most parents we spoke with said they're not concerned with asylum seekers in their kids' school, but with adult strangers. No underage asylum seekers are being sheltered there.

Over the weekend, groups of adult asylum seekers were lined up outside the school, where the gym will be their new temporary home, according to sources.

City leaders said they're in the process of trying to identify a longer-term shelter.

"Why should they be in there with those adults? Those are men and women. We don't know where these people come from," a parent said. "It's the mayor and the chancellor. I really blame the chancellor."

"We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis," said Mayor Eric Adams. "We are opening emergency shelters and respite centers daily, but we are out of space."

The city recently opened more than 140 emergency sites and eight large-scale humanitarian relief centers to serve more than 65,000 asylum seekers.

On Twitter, City Council Member Justin Brannan said, "Plan is to move folks in/out of 188 quickly once they arrive & onto longer term shelters elsewhere."

Many parents said schools should be off limits.

"I just hope they take the proper measures with security," said Soraida Flores.

"They should have a different type of building or something for adults," said Monique Hardie.

Other disagree.

"Everybody needs a chance in life. Everybody's going through something," said Julia Sepuleda.

"I am Ukrainian myself, and I support refugees," another person said.

CBS2 learned the city is preparing to house more asylum seekers at P.S. 172 in Sunset Park and P.S. 189 in Crown Heights, and it may not stop there. District 14 schools may be added to the list.

Parents were notified about the plan to use schools as shelters on Friday.

It's a temporary solution, according to the city, but no one has said for sure when the asylum seekers will leave.