New York City files lawsuit against Starbucks over firing of employee Austin Locke, who started a union

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.

Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.

The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.

CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:29 PM

