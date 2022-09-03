New York City files lawsuit against Starbucks over firing of employee Austin Locke, who started a union

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.

Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.

The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.

CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.