5 hospitalized after fire in Astoria

By CBS New York Team



NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized after a fire in Queens on Tuesday.

Cellphone video shows thick smoke pouring from the second floor of a three-story building.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria.

Firefighters had the flames under control in 30 minutes.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

A sixth person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 10:48 PM

