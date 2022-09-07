5 hospitalized after fire in Astoria
NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized after a fire in Queens on Tuesday.
Cellphone video shows thick smoke pouring from the second floor of a three-story building.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria.
Firefighters had the flames under control in 30 minutes.
The victims' conditions are unknown.
A sixth person was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
