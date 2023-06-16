Watch CBS News
Artists excited to mark Juneteenth with music, dance and more at weekend festival in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth falls on a Monday this year, so many weekend events will mark the day slavery ended in the U.S. and salute the contributions of African Americans.

Two local art organizations are teaming up for an all-day event in Downtown Brooklyn. 

651 Arts and The Soapbox Presents have lined up a day of music, dance, spoken word performances and so much more.

We spoke with 651 Arts Executive Director Toya Lillard and The Soapbox Presents Founder Marija Abney for more on what to expect.

"We Outside! A Brooklyn Juneteenth" kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 17 on the plaza at 300 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn. 

June 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

