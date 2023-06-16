Artists excited to mark Juneteenth with music, dance and more at weekend festival in Brooklyn

Music, dance and more at Juneteenth celebration tomorrow in Brooklyn

Music, dance and more at Juneteenth celebration tomorrow in Brooklyn

Music, dance and more at Juneteenth celebration tomorrow in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth falls on a Monday this year, so many weekend events will mark the day slavery ended in the U.S. and salute the contributions of African Americans.

Two local art organizations are teaming up for an all-day event in Downtown Brooklyn.

651 Arts and The Soapbox Presents have lined up a day of music, dance, spoken word performances and so much more.

Related Story: Brooklyn gearing up for annual Juneteenth New York Festival this Friday



We spoke with 651 Arts Executive Director Toya Lillard and The Soapbox Presents Founder Marija Abney for more on what to expect.

"We Outside! A Brooklyn Juneteenth" kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 17 on the plaza at 300 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.