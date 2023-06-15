Brooklyn gearing up for annual Juneteenth New York Festival this Friday

NEW YORK -- Monday is Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

It only became a federal holiday in June 2021. But the annual Juneteenth New York Festival has been going strong since 2009, and it's back in Brooklyn this Friday

Founder and festival organizer Athenia Rodney spoke with us about this year's theme, how the event has evolved over time and what to expect.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.