Artemi Panarin has 8th career hat trick, Rangers beat Red Wings

DETROIT — Artemi Panarin had his eighth career hat trick and the New York Rangers rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Panarin became the first Rangers player to have multiple points in the first four games of a season. He scored twice on the power play. Vincent Trocheck also had a power- play goal and assisted on all of Panarin's goals.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in his season debut. Victor Mancini also scored.

The Rangers have won the last five meetings, including twice this week. New York had a 4-1 home victory over Detroit on Monday night.

Moritz Seider and J.T. Compher scored for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals.

Takeaways

Rangers: The power play ranked third in the league last season with four players recording at least 11 goals, including Panarin and Trocheck. It looks just as dangerous this season with Panarin leading the way with three man-advantage goals.

Red Wings: Detroit just missed the playoffs last season, in large part because it was 25th in goals allowed (3.33). The Red Wings are off to a 1-3 start while giving up 15 goals in the losses.

Key moment

The Red Wings had a 5-on-3 advantage after the Rangers committed two penalties in the first six minutes. Detroit, which has only one power-play goal in 13 attempts this season, failed to cash in. Just over a minute after the Rangers' penalty kill, Panarin scored on New York's first shot on goal.

Key stat

Panarin has 39 points in 24 career games against the Red Wings, including 15 goals. He has at least one point in 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Up next

Rangers: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Red Wings: At Nashville on Saturday.