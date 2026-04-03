Art programs in Harlem help alleviate stress for dementia patients, caregivers

The struggle for some dementia patients and caregivers just to get through the day can be daunting and stressful, but some programs in New York are helping alleviate stress.

Arts and Minds at The Studio Museum in Harlem invites adults with memory disorders and their caregivers to sessions of lively discussions about different artworks.

More than 6 million Americans struggle with dementia, according to the National Institutes of Health. Research has shown that music and art can help lower depression for some of these patients and help inspire moments of lucidity.

Founder Carolyn Halpin-Healy started the program in 2009 using art to help provide positivity and community for people struggling with mental illness.

"When people hear dementia, Alzheimer's, memory loss, cognitive impairment, they think there's nothing new left for them. But they find out in our programs that there's a lot that's new, and they may be just newly inspired," she said.

Creative treatment for dementia patients

Tony Bailous is a program volunteer who used to attend the sessions while he was a caregiver to his wife, Linda.

He said when she recognized the pieces of art, a light would go off in her head.

"You could see it. It would bring her back to me, you know. So, yeah, it was, it was a tremendous help. And it brought her joy," Bailous said.

Linda died about five years ago. Bailous is now a volunteer, understanding both the burden of the disease and the joy of remembering.

"Life is easier"

Program participant Arby Muslin, who is a caregiver to his wife of 58 years, Zenaida, praised the program.

"Being in our situation, at our age, and the problems we have, just getting out together in an event like this to a museum, it's wonderful," he said.

"It doesn't matter that they forget. They will continue to carry that experience with them for the rest of the day. They may eat their dinner with more pleasure; they may sleep more peacefully," Halpin-Healy said. "And when all of those things are happening for the person with a diagnosis, life is easier for the caregiver and relationships have the possibility of being restored."

The program requires advanced registration but is free.