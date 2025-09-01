Video shows Army football player rescue man from burning car in Orange County, N.Y.

A West Point cadet pulled a driver from a crash just moments before the car burst into flames over the weekend in Orange County, New York.

Larry Pickett Jr. and his family came upon the crash while driving to campus early Sunday morning.

He and his father could be seen avoiding downed power lines as they raced over to lift the man from the driver's seat and carry him to safety across the street.

"Seeing that there was somebody who needed help, there's not much thinking or any talking. Just knowing that we had to go help someone, just reacted off of that," Pickett Jr. told CBS News New York.

The Fort Montgomery Fire Department said the driver hit a utility pole on Route 9W, about 6 miles away from West Point. The man was said to be alert and appeared to have only minor injuries.

Pickett family praised for "heroic actions"

Pickett Jr. is a sophomore at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and plays for Army football. His family was in town for the first game of the season and they had been coming back from dinner in New York City.

"I'm just extremely thankful that we were in the right place at the right time to help the gentleman," Pickett Jr. said. "It just goes back to selfless service, the willingness to serve others."

His father, Larry Pickett Sr., posted the video on social media, saying his son's display of courage is a testament to the character the school is instilling in him.

The U.S. Military Academy echoed that sentiment, writing it was "proud of the heroic actions" taken by Pickett Jr. and his father.

"Cadet Larry Pickett Jr. and his father exemplify the values we hold dear, stepping up in a moment of crisis to save a life," Athletic Director Tom Theodorakis wrote. "Proud to see these traits in action, on and off the fields of friendly strife. Count the brave."

and contributed to this report.