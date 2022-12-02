Arc of Essex's new studio teaches adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to unleash creativity

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- A new studio in New Jersey is breaking stereotypes and reinventing how to teach adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The center is called "Studio Arc" and it focuses much more on creativity than anything else, CBS2's John Dias reported Friday.

"I feel creative, creative" said 51-year-old Jamie Diguglielmo of Bloomfield. "I am happy when I am here, I like the things I do."

Diguglielmo said there is no need to hold back her imagination, and with a little help she can let her talents soar. She is one of the nearly 300 adults who attend activities at the Arc of Essex's new studio, which opened in June.

It's a 5,500-square-foot facility in Fairfield that is dedicated to offering a variety of creative activities for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Groups take buses and come for a few hours at a time.

"Often times, people with developmental disabilities might not be thought of as being extra creative. Here, they thrive, they flourish," said Evelyn Gallik, an Assistant Director at Arc of Essex. "We call them artisans here, because everything they're doing is a beautiful work of art."

They live up to that, learning things like how to be master chefs in the kitchen and even yoga.

"All we do is always a teaching moment. It's always teaching and learning," said Gallik.

The Arc of Essex has been around for 75 years, helping both children and adults. However, the CEO says the COVID pandemic made them realize they needed a new way to provide assistance to their older participants.

"By giving people a paintbrush, by giving folks a music play list to be able to dance to, and see what comes out of it," said Linda Lucas, CEO of Arc of Essex.

They don't just focus on vocational and employment related activities like other agencies tend to do.

"There are others that just don't want that kind of a lifestyle, or they want a different type of work," said Lucas.

The studio recruits professionals from the community to come and teach participants about their creative talents.

For more information on the center and how to donate, click here.