Anti-ICE protesters hold another rally, accuse NYPD of violating NYC's sanctuary city laws

Immigration advocates are calling for a response from the New York City Police Department following Saturday's clash with protestors outside of a parking garage in Lower Manhattan.

Demonstrators said they were attempting to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from conducting a raid at nearby Canal Street, leading to multiple arrests.

Another protest held Sunday at the same site

On Sunday, advocates and city officials returned to the site -- and accused the NYPD of violating sanctuary city laws.

"So while it is illegal, largely illegal, for city agencies to aid ICE, we are seeing week-after-week incidents that show that our city is violating its own laws and that is wrong," City Councilmember Shahana Hanif said.

"What I saw was the NYPD behaving like handmaidens to these ICE terrorists, and make no mistake about it, ICE are terrorists," said Jay Walker of the group Rise and Resist.

"This is New York City, a city of immigrants. We are a shining big integrated apple, and we love it," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams added.

CBS News New York has reached out to the NYPD for a response on these accusations, but has not yet heard back. We have also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for details on its operation.

More than 100 protesters gathered Saturday

Police took several people into custody Saturday after what police sources called an unscheduled anti-ICE demonstration.

Those sources tell CBS News New York protesters gathered at a parking garage near Centre and Howard streets at around noon.

At one point, more than 100 protesters united to create a human barrier outside the parking garage.

Protesters clashed with NYPD officers and what appeared to be Department of Homeland Security officers. Groups of people could be seen throwing debris at police and standing in front of their vehicles.

"There were protesters that had been pepper-sprayed, sprayed with something else that looked kind of like it was orange, and then there were protesters that had bloody faces," protester Amanda Holden said.