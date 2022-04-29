NYPD: Suspect wanted after Anthony Ramon, 42, shot and killed in East Village

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed during the morning commute in the East Village on Friday.

Police identified the man who died as 42-year-old Anthony Ramon, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on East 4th Street between Avenue B and Avenue C.

Horrified residents watched from their apartments.

"We heard the gunshots from our window, looked over, saw the guy. I think he was shot in the middle of the street, so he was crawling back corner," a witness said. "Guy collapsed. We didn't know what to do, we wanted to help."

The suspect got into some sort of dispute with Ramon before shots were fired, police said. It was not immediately clear what it was about.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Ramon in the stomach and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Ambulance came, took him. They pushed everything back, everybody out of the scene, started looking for shell casings," witness Steve Cruz said.

Police did not immediately release Ramon's name because his death was still pending family notification.

The suspect left the scene wearing all black and possibly on a bicycle, police said.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video and asking for tips from the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.