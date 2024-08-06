Woman who fatally ran over mother of MS-13 victim on Long Island sentenced to probation

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - The woman who pleaded guilty to fatally running over the mother of an MS-13 gang victim on Long Island was sentenced Tuesday.

Ann Marie Drago, 63, of Patchogue, was sentenced to five years probation, despite the district attorney recommending up to three years in prison.

Drago hit and killed anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in 2018 during a dispute over a memorial for Rodriguez's daughter, 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas, to mark two years since her murder at the hands of MS-13 gang members.

Drago was trying to sell her mother's house at the time and didn't want the memorial to scare off buyers. She was accused of trashing the memorial hours before a vigil was planned there. Freddy Cuevas and Rodriguez angrily confronted Drago about it in her car, and she allegedly stepped on the accelerator, killing Rodriguez. Drago's defense in previous trials called it a tragic accident.

"We didn't get the justice"

Drago showed no emotion in court, and did not apologize to Rodriguez's two remaining daughters and husband Freddy Cuevas, who were visibly upset and emotional during the sentencing.

"We didn't get the justice that we was looking for, as far as that's considered," Cuevas said.

Rodriguez became a symbol in fight against MS-13

Rodridguez became a symbol in the fight against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter's death. At the time, former President Donald Trump visited Brentwood, and vowed a crackdown on gangs. Rodriguez was invited to his State of the Union Address in 2018.

Drago was tried twice in connection with Rodriguez's death. One guilty verdict was overturned. The second trial ended in a hung jury.