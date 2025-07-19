Animal Care Centers of NYC not accepting pet surrenders due to record capacity

Animal Care Centers of NYC asks for help with over 1,000 animals in shelter system

A record number of animals in New York City's shelter system has forced the city to stop taking in new dogs and cats.

Animal Care Centers of NYC says they have more than 1,000 animals across their city shelters.

"We have never had this many animals in our care before. This isn't a drill. This is a crisis," the ACC wrote in a social media post.

As a result, they have suspended intake, meaning New Yorkers who want to give up their pets can no longer surrender them at an ACC shelter.

"People are surrendering animals to the shelter. One out of every three animals surrendered is because of housing insecurity in New York City. And while our adoptions haven't decreased, they have been pretty flat," said Jessica Vaccaro, ACC Director of Placement.

ACC is still taking in animals that require emergency medical care or pose a public safety risk.

In a social media post, the ACC urged New Yorkers who are considering surrendering their pets to first ask family or friends for help, try to find a new home for your pet yourself, or try to figure out a way to keep your pet.

More resources are available on the ACC's website at nycacc.org/services/surrender.

Adoptions, foster homes desperately needed

The ACC is asking the public for help through adoption, fostering and donations.

They held a pop-up adoption event at 232 Varet St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Saturday, and another is scheduled for the same location from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Adoption fees for large dogs and adult cats will be waived at that event.

To learn more about fostering, visit nycacc.org/foster. For more information about adoption and donating, visit nycacc.org.