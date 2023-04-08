Angellyh Yambo, 16-year-old killed in Bronx stray bullet shooting, honored with street renaming

NEW YORK -- A tribute was held Saturday for 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, who was struck by a stray bullet and killed in the Bronx a year ago.

Bailey Place in Kingsbridge Heights was renamed Angellyh Yambo Way.

Angellyh was shot and killed on April 8, 2022, while walking home from school.

Police say the bullet came from a ghost gun made with a 3-D printer.

"Seeing her name now where she was raised and loved means a lot. I didn't want her name to be in a place where she lost her life," said Yanely Henriquez, Angellyh's mother.

Mayor Eric Adams was there for the renaming ceremony, along with several City Council members and local leaders.