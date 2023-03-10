Angela Pollina found guilty of murder in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Angela Pollina was found guilty on all counts her murder trial.

She was accused of letting her fiance's son sleep in a garage in below-freezing temperatures before the boy died.

Pollina faces 25 years to life in prison when she's sentenced on April 11.

Trial one: Guilty. Michael Valva, a former NYPD officer, was handcuffed and sent upstate to serve 25 years to life for killing his 8-year-old son, Thomas Valva.

Pollina, Valva's former fiancee, was also charged.

Thomas, a boy on the autism scale, was forced to sleep on the garage floor of his Center Moriches home because of bed-wetting issues. He died of hypothermia on a 19-degree day in January 2020.

Thomas Valva, 8, died of hypothermia after being forced to sleep in an unheated garage at his father's house in Center Moriches. (Photo via CBS2)

Valva forced his son, who was naked, to an outside spigot and sprayed him with freezing water.

The jury was told Pollina was complicit, did nothing to help, and then lied.

"I told the jury, she's going to take the stand to own up to everything she did wrong and also explain what she didn't do. That she didn't commit the crime. That the father committed it. Mr. Valva committed it," said Matthew Tuohy, Pollina's defense attorney.

Prosecutors called Pollina's years of maltreatment of Thomas "evil, wicked, inhumate, depraved."

Pollina wanted the boys to go back to their biological mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, who lost custody during a bitter divorce.

Zubko-Valva is suing Suffolk County for failures on the part of Child Protective Services, the court system, and law enforcement to protect the boys.