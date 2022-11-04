Michael Valva found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 8-year-old son Thomas Valva

Michael Valva found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 8-year-old son Thomas Valvaget the free app
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A verdict has been reached in the trial of an NYPD officer charged in the deadly abuse of his 8-year-old son on Long Island.
Michael Valva was charged with murder in the 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva.
Suffolk County DA: "While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury's decision."
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney released the following statement Friday night in response to the verdict in the Valva trial:
"Today the jury has spoken on the tragic murder of Thomas Valva by his father, the defendant Michael Valva. This guilty verdict will not bring back 8-year-old Thomas, who suffered immense cruelty at the hands of his father, the same person who was entrusted to protect, provide and unconditionally love Thomas and his older brother Anthony. This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel and jurors. No child should ever have to endure such evil acts. While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury's decision. Michael Valva subjected his sons to horrific abuse, neglect and cruelty. He will now pay for cutting short the life of a young, innocent, defenseless boy who had a lifetime ahead of him. I thank the jury for their service. Because we have another case on this matter pending, I will not comment any further at this time."
Michael Valva found guilty of murder
CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports Michael Valva has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. He faces 25 years to life in prison.
He was also found guilty of child endangerment of both Thomas and his 10-year-old brother Anthony.
The case in court
CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has followed the Thomas Valva story from the beginning, and she was in the courthouse when the trial started in September.
As she reported, the eight women and four men of the jury were visibly shaken listening to wrenching details of years of punishment for Thomas and 10-year-old brother Anthony's bedwetting. Prosecutors said the children, on the autism spectrum, were denied food, access to a bathroom, arrived at school in soiled clothing, scrounged for food in trash cans, limping, bruised and shivering.
Michael Valva's defense team argued Thomas' death was an accident and cast blame on his ex-fiancée, Angela Polina, calling her a wicked, cruel stepmother. She will be tried separately.
Prosecutors said Thomas had just been sprayed with a cold hose by his father, washing off urine, saying the child was nearly naked when he fell over and lost consciousness.
"My name is Michael. I'm a police officer with the city of New York. My son, I don't know if he's breathing or not. I don't know if his heart stopped. He fell down on his way to the bus. He banged his head pretty good. I brought him in. I'm doing CPR right now," Michael Valva says on 911 audio that was presented during pretrial hearings.
Michael Valva was in the midst of a contentious divorce from the boys' mother, Justina Zubko-Valva, when he moved with Polina into what was described as a house of horrors.
Thomas Valva's mother has filed a $200 million federal lawsuit against Suffolk County for "a series of failures" before her son's death.