Angel Tacuri sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing children at unlicensed Long Island day care

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing children who were enrolled in an unlicensed day care center that his wife ran.

Angel Tacuri, 53, was indicted in June 2021 and charged with sexually abusing six children. Two additional victims later came forward.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, the Patchogue man admitted to sexually abusing eight children between the ages of 3-10 from 2010 to 2015. He pleaded guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges.

Thursday, Tacuri was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 20 years of post-release supervision.