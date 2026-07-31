Funeral for Queens solider killed overseas during Iran war to be held in Ozone Park

Loved ones and community members will say their final goodbyes to Sgt. Angel Rampersad, a Queens resident who was killed overseas during the war with Iran.

Rampersad, who was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, died during a missile attack on July 17 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The 28-year-old was initially listed as missing before military officials confirmed her death.

The Ozone Park community has been mourning her loss, remembering her as a "hometown hero" and a beloved daughter, sister, spouse and friend.

The funeral will be held at Calvary Assembly of God on Rockaway Boulevard. Hundreds are expected to attend, carrying yellow ribbons and American flags to honor her and the ultimate sacrifice she made.

CBS News New York will stream the funeral at 9 a.m. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

Rampersad was born in Trinidad but grew up in New York. She attended P.S. 108, then Forest Hills High School, before graduating from John Jay College with a degree in criminal justice.

At a vigil Monday night, friends and neighbors described her as humble, down-to-earth and someone who lit up every room she entered.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani are both scheduled to attend her funeral this morning.

The governor praised Rampersad for living a life of courage and selflessness while ordering state flags to be flown at half-staff.

Following this morning's service, a funeral procession will travel down Cross Bay Boulevard. Members of the public are urged to line the streets to pay their respects as she makes her final journey home.