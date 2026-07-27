Vigil set to honor life of Queens soldier killed overseas during Iran war

A vigil will be held Monday night for the soldier from Queens who was killed in an attack on a U.S. base in the Middle East.

Sgt. Angel Rampersad will be remembered at the 7 p.m. vigil in front of her family's Ozone Park house.

Rampersad died during an Iranian missile attack on July 17 on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The 28-year-old was initially listed missing before military officials confirmed she died.

Sgt. Angel Rampersad in an undated photo provided by the Pentagon. Department of Defense

Rampersad was born in Trinidad but grew up in New York. She attended P.S. 108, then Forest Hills High School, and later graduated from John Jay College with a degree in criminal justice.

She is survived by her parents, older sister and her spouse, whom she met in the military.

"My daughter was a good soldier. She fought for this country, and she died for this country," said her mother, Carol Acevedo. "I am a mother that is highly proud of her."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said Rampersad will be remembered as the "drummer, singer and star athlete at Forest Hills High School."

Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, called her a hometown hero.

The funeral will be Friday morning, where the public is invited to honor her life, service and sacrifice. It will be at 9 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God on Rockaway Boulevard.