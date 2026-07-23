Queens community mourns loss of U.S. soldier from Ozone Park killed overseas

A Queens community is remembering an Ozone Park soldier killed in an attack on a base in the Middle East.

Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, died during an Iranian missile attack on a U.S. Military base in Jordan. She was initially reported missing before the military confirmed she died.

Now, the community she called home will be honoring her sacrifice.

Leaders and family members will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce plans for a vigil and provide new information about her funeral.

CBS News New York will livestream the press conference. It can be watched in the live player on this page.

Sgt. Angel Rampersad in an undated photo provided by the Pentagon. Department of Defense

Rampersad was a John Jay College graduate who came from a military family.

She earned several awards during her service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

Neighbors say they remember her just as much for her kindness as they do her service.

"She was faithful to her family, and to her friends she was a loving daughter," said Deacon Carlos Garcia. "She loved her family fiercely and will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched."

Her family released a statement calling her a "gentle giant."

"She stood up for those who couldn't fight for themselves -- a defender, a friend. She loved her family fiercely and will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched," part of the statement read.