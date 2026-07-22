U.S. soldier from Queens killed during Iran airstrike in Jordan, Pentagon says

A U.S. service member from Queens was killed during an Iranian attack in Jordan last week, according to military officials.

Sgt. Angel Rampersad was a 28-year-old from Ozone Park. She is one of three soldiers who died in Friday's attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Rampersad enlisted in the Army in March 2019. She was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, in Ansbach, Germany, the Pentagon said. She also served as a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist.

Her awards included the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

Gov. Hochul, NYC leaders mourn the loss

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement calling Rampersad's death an "unimaginable loss."

"Sgt. Rampersad lived a life of courage and selflessness. New York, and our nation, are safer because of brave Americans like her who answer the call to serve," she wrote. "May we honor her memory, remember her sacrifice and keep all who loved her in our prayers."

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also released a statement.

"Sgt. Rampersad's courage and sacrifice will be remembered not just in Queens, but across all five boroughs," he wrote. "For so many New Yorkers, wars overseas are never distant—they are felt here at home. The sacrifices made by service members and their families are a constant reminder of this. We are forever grateful for their service and will work every day to honor it."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said Rampersad will always be remembered.

"Sgt. Rampersad should still be alive, serving her country with courage and counting down the days to her return to Ozone Park," he wrote on social media. "To know that she's coming home in a flag-draped casket — killed in a reckless war that Americans don't support — is absolutely heartbreaking."

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also spoke out about her death. Gillibrand requested flags to be flown at half-staff over the Capitol Wednesday in Rampersad's memory.

Two other young soldiers die in the attack

The other two soldiers who died were 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Hawaii and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Texas. The Pentagon said the three were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. mission against ISIS.

The White House said President Trump will attend the dignified transfer of the soldiers at Dover Air Force Base at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Eighteen U.S. service members have been killed since the war began.