Andre Mosby appears in court on charges in deadly road rage encounter in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- The man accused in a deadly road rage encounter on the Upper East Side appeared in court Friday.
Andre Mosby, 26, is charged with manslaughter.
Police say he got into a fender-bender with 54-year-old Roberto Velez-Alvarez on East 60th Street near Park Avenue on Wednesday.
Investigators say Velez-Alvarez then got out of his truck and used a knife to slash at least one of Mosby's tires.
Mosby then allegedly drove his car into Velez-Alvarez and pinned him against the outside of a cafe.
Velez-Alvarez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
