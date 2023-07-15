Watch CBS News
Andre Mosby appears in court on charges in deadly road rage encounter in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family of man killed in NYC road rage attack: "This is so unlike him"
Family of man killed in NYC road rage attack: "This is so unlike him" 02:07

NEW YORK -- The man accused in a deadly road rage encounter on the Upper East Side appeared in court Friday.

Andre Mosby, 26, is charged with manslaughter.

Police say he got into a fender-bender with 54-year-old Roberto Velez-Alvarez on East 60th Street near Park Avenue on Wednesday.

Investigators say Velez-Alvarez then got out of his truck and used a knife to slash at least one of Mosby's tires.

Mosby then allegedly drove his car into Velez-Alvarez and pinned him against the outside of a cafe.

Velez-Alvarez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

