Sources: Apparent road rage incident ends with truck driver struck by car on East Side

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Sources tell CBS2 an apparent road rage incident ended with a truck driver in critical condition on Manhattan's East Side Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened at 4 p.m. at 60th Street between Lexington and Park Avenues. 

Sources said a truck driver and car driver were arguing. The truck driver then got out of his vehicle and started slashing the tires of the car, sources said. 

That's when the driver of the car rammed the driver, then lost control of the car and hit the front of a café. 

The truck driver is in critical condition. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 5:34 PM

