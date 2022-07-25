Andre Hooper charged with murder after 77-year-old Elenora Bernard found beaten in East Flatbush home

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is accused of killing a 77-year-old woman in East Flatbush after she was found beaten in her home over the weekend.

Police say the suspect was the victim's tenant, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Monday.

Caution tape was wrapped around the home where police found the body of Elenora Bernard on Saturday afternoon.

"I asked if anything could have done different, if there's anything that we all in the area could have done to us prevent this," said neighbor Vincent Benjamin.

Sources said Bernard was the mother of Khari Edwards, a former candidate for Brooklyn borough president.

"That is sad, really sad. I can't sleep because anytime when I come and sit here, she would be there talking to me," said neighbor Micheline Jenty.

Police said 51-year-old Andre Hooper, who was subletting a room from Bernard, was charged Monday with her murder.

Police were called to the house along East 45th Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday for a possible assault. Bernard's body was discovered inside bruised and swollen.

Bernard was rushed to New York Downstate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said Bernard was a sweet woman who often sat outside on her steps, but they didn't know much about the man living with her.

"When she come out, she'd say 'Hi,' to me and then I'd say 'Hi,' to her, and then sometimes she's talking, laughing, you know, joking. That's all. I don't know nothing about the man," said Jenty.

Hooper was charged with homicide. There was no word on his exact relationship to Bernard.