Some senior couples forced to split up as Long Island care facility forces out residents

Some couples forced to split up as L.I. senior care facility forces out residents

After months of living in limbo, some seniors living at a bankrupt care facility on Long Island have been told they need to move within weeks.

Some couples say they will now have to live away from their spouses.

Over 20 nursing care residents must find new homes

The Amsterdam at Harborside in Port Washington was pitched as a worry-free future. Seniors sold their houses and bought into luxury continuing care, they thought for life.

But the Amsterdam has gone belly up three times, and the only buyer who would have returned their investments was blocked last year by the New York State Department of Health, deemed unsuitable.

Residents protested. The new deal: an investor group will buy Harborside.

Under a court settlement, the new buyer will keep the 70 people in independent living rentals, but the 20-plus people in nursing care have to go, losing the lifelong health care they paid for.

The Amsterdam must sell its Upper West Side nursing home to return a quarter of entrance fees.

The New York State Department of Health released the following statement:

"Following a comprehensive review, the New York State Department of Health approved the closure plans submitted by The Amsterdam at Harborside skilled nursing facility and adult care facility, both of which are licensed by the Department. To ensure the safety and respect for the dignity and rights of each of the remaining residents is respected, the Department will closely monitor the implementation of The Harborside's closure plans, ensuring that residents have the ability and assistance needed to make an informed decision about where their next home should be. The Department will be in regular communication with the leadership of The Harborside to confirm the plan is safely and thoughtfully executed. In addition, our partners with the State's Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will work with us, the remaining residents and The Harborside's closure team to ensure the residents and their families are supported and that their needs continue to be addressed during this very difficult time."

Residents losing millions of dollars

Families are losing millions.

"There's possibility a 25 cent-on-the-dollar recovery, but it's terrible," said Dan Schreiber, the son of a resident. "These residents were dealt a very bad hand. This facility was mismanaged for years and years and years."

"I do feel that we still need a criminal investigation open because there is over $130 million that is missing," said Bev Kohen Fried, the daughter of a resident.

In bankruptcy, the bond holders, lawyers and employees usually get paid first. Residents are last in line for their share.

A judge has called this a bad deal but the best deal.

"First time in 64 years that we'll be living apart"

Resident Bob Curtis will be separated from his wife, who lives in the dementia unit.

"There was a real, a community of accomplished, capable people living here who really built a great life for themselves in this structure. All gone," he said.

At 87 years old, Barbara Newman is shopping for a nursing home for her husband.

"First time in 64 years that we'll be living apart," she said. "I'm rushing to find a place for him."

She was given less than three weeks to move him out.

"It's painful," she said. "I thought we were secured forever."