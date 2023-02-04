Watch CBS News
Tribute marking 24 years since killing of Amadou Diallo held Saturday in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Amadou Diallo shot and killed by police 24 years ago
Amadou Diallo shot and killed by police 24 years ago 00:35

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 24 years since Amadou Diallo was shot and killed by officers with the NYPD Street Crime Unit in the Bronx

Diallo, a 23-year-old student from West Africa, was unarmed when officers shot him in the doorway of his home on Wheeler Avenue in the Soundview section on Feb. 4, 1999. 

Plainclothes officers said they thought Diallo was firing at them. 

On Saturday, Rev. Kevin McCall will hold a tribute to Diallo, featuring several civil rights activists, at the home where Diallo was killed. 

It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. 

First published on February 4, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

