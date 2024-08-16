Animal Rescue in Brooklyn pauses intake because of mounting debt

AMA Animal Rescue says it's over $90,000 in debt due to vet bills

NEW YORK – A beloved animal rescue in Brooklyn says a dire financial situation means they'll need to stop taking in cats and dogs.

The shelter is unsure whether it can even afford to keep its doors open.

AMA Animal Rescue in debt due to veterinary emergencies

AMA Animal Rescue has been operating in South Brooklyn for more than a decade, and its founders say they've built a reputation in rescuing mistreated animals from inhumane conditions.

The nonprofit, which relies on volunteers and donations, now faces more than $90,000 in debt because of several major veterinary emergencies earlier this year.

"We wanted to be a beacon of hope for them, and this year has been a rude awakening for us," said Anna Khazanova, co-founder at AMA Animal Rescue.

Khazanova and her partner, Mariya Vlasova, two immigrant women from Russia and Ukraine, founded the operation in 2014 because of their mutual love for animals.

This week, the rescue announced it has to make the difficult decision to pause intake until it can figure out how to pay its vet bills.

"We've never been in this situation, so we were always were confident that we could handle it. Right now, we don't feel this way," said Vlasova, explaining that donations have slowed down to a trickle.

Animal rescue co-founders worry they won't be able to provide care for pets in need

AMA currently has 63 cats and dogs in their care, both at their physical location on Cropsey Avenue and at foster homes across the city.

During an interview with CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger, a man with a sick, malnourished puppy rang the bell, pleading for help. They couldn't turn him away, so the dog had to be rushed to the vet where he was diagnosed with canine parvovirus, a dangerous and highly contagious disease.

"My biggest fear is to not be able to provide safety and the medical care of animals in dire need," Khazanova said, wiping her tears. Regarding the puppy they just encountered, she said, "that sounds like another vet bill we have to worry about."

"We cannot give up on not one dog or cat that comes under our care," Vlasova said, adding that the organization is powered by dozens of volunteers who believe in their mission.

They're not sure they can keep the rent paid or the lights on anymore, but despite that, the founders say the community has always stepped up for them.

