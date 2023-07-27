New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer unveils bipartisan bill requiring schools to have silent panic buttons

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer unveiled two bills in a new bipartisan effort to make schools safer.

Alyssa's Act would require silent panic buttons in all schools. New Jersey and New York already have similar laws.

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was born in Queens and killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is among parents pushing for the legislation to pass.

"Don't sit idly by until the next tragic school shooting ... Encourage your fellow congressmen and congresswomen to be a co-sponsor and swiftly pass this crucial legislation to make our schools safe," said Alhadeff.

In addition to Alyssa's Act, lawmakers introduced the Strengthening our Schools Act to add funding and training for school resource officers.